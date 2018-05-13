European Tour power rankings: May 14-20

By: Alistair Tait | May 13, 2018 4:15 pm

Here are the exclusive Golfweek Euro Tour power rankings for the week of May 14-20, 2018:

10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

T-30 Players finish continues fine run for current European No. 4.

9. Paul Casey

Skipped Players with a back injury but enjoying arguably his best season following Valspar win.

8. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Could have finished higher than T-17 at Players if he’d putted better.

7. Rory McIlroy

Missed cut at Players means question marks remain over current form.

6. Justin Rose

T-23 Players finish matches Ryder Cup teammate Stenson.

5. Alex Noren

Closing 66 in Players gives him T-17 finish. He can’t be far from first PGA Tour win.

4. Henrik Stenson

Finishes T-23 in Players to continue fine play in so-called fifth major.

3. Ian Poulter

T-11 Players finish continues good run that should result in Ryder Cup return.

2. Jon Rahm

Second Players resulted in second poor showing, but at least played four rounds this year and placed T-63.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Moves back to top of pecking order after finishing top Euro in Players with T-7 performance. Gwk