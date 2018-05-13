Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

May 14

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 13: Webb Simpson of the United States celebrates with the winner's trophy after the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

May 14

May 14

THE FORECADDIE

Rick Reilly/The Forecaddie

Rick Reilly returns to golf 

> BY THE NUMBERS

May 12, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Golf by the numbers: Greatest gains on PGA Tour (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

May 13, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Webb Simpson celebrates his wife Taylor Dowd Simpson after winning the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PGA: Webb Simpson dominates field for Players Championship victory (Lynch)

EURO TOUR: Andy Sullivan makes move as Joakim Lagergren triumphs at Sicilian Open (Tait)

WEB.COM TOUR: Stephan Jaeger misses Players, captures Knoxville Open (Romine)

POWER RANKINGS

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 01: Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson wait on the seventh tee during round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 1, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

PGA Tour
20. Tony Finau
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Bryson DeChambeau
17. Brian Harman
16. Henrik Stenson
Jessica Korda hits from the second tee during the final round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LPGA
10. Sung Hyun Park
9. Jin Young Ko
May 13, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tommy Fleetwood reacts with his caddie after a putt during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9. Paul Casey
> PGA PERSPECTIVE

May 13, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tiger Woods signs autographs for kids after the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods continues to show he’s close to championship form (Kilbridge)

Justin Thomas dethrones Dustin Johnson as World No 1 (Romine)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Gerina Piller

New mom Gerina Piller savors family ties on Tour (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: Keith Pelley the CEO of the European Tour speaks during his media conference during the final round of the 2017 DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

More star power needed to match Pelley’s format sizzle (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Ole Miss Team Photo 2018 NCAA Regional - Ole Miss

Julia Johnson’s grit helps guide Ole Miss into NCAA Championship (Nichols)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Braden Thornberry of Team USA his out of a bunker on the eighth hole in a two up win over Harry Ellis of Team Great Britain and Ireland during the singles matches in the 2017 Walker Cup at the Los Angeles Country Club on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Six teams that could surprise at NCAA men’s golf regionals (Romine)

Talking subs: What we could see from new rule at NCAA Regionals and beyond (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Five years after the flood, Kananaskis Country reopens (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

DRIVEN-- Season: 1-- Pictured: Rickie Fowler and Oklahoma State -- (Photo by: Jessica Danser/Golf Channel)

‘Driven’ prepped for head-on collision between OU, OSU (Kaufmann)

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

May 11, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Ian Poulter reacts to his shot on the fifth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot more to Ian Poulter more than brash behavior  (Lynch)

TV times for the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

PGA Tour heads for Dallas (Lusk)

