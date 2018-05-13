LPGA power rankings: May 14-20

By: Beth Ann Nichols | May 13, 2018 4:00 pm

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of May 14-20, 2018:

10. Sung Hyun Park

Focus on short game led to first victory of 2018. Trending up in time for Shoal Creek.

9. Jin Young Ko

Week off for rookie star. Ranks first in GIR.

8. Michelle Wie

Ranks seventh in birdies. Returns to action this week.

7. So Yeon Ryu

Has posted a top 10 at Kingsmill every year since 2013.

6. Brooke Henderson

Up-and-down season for Canada’s best with three MCs and four top 10s.

5. Ariya Jutanugarn

Fourth in driving distance and second in putting – power and finesse.

4. Jessica Korda

Game has moved to another level; leads tour in scoring at 69.04.

3. Lexi Thompson

Good vibes in store as America’s best defends at Kingsmill.

2. Shanshan Feng

Don’t look for Feng in Williamsburg. Extended break from LPGA for former No. 1.

1. Inbee Park

Trio of top 3s to go along with victory in Phoenix means another POY might be in store. Gwk