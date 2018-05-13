LPGA power rankings: May 14-20

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of May 14-20, 2018:
10. Sung Hyun Park
Focus on short game led to first victory of 2018. Trending up in time for Shoal Creek.
9. Jin Young Ko
Week off for rookie star. Ranks first in GIR.
8. Michelle Wie
Ranks seventh in birdies. Returns to action this week.
7. So Yeon Ryu
Has posted a top 10 at Kingsmill every year since 2013.
6. Brooke Henderson
Up-and-down season for Canada’s best with three MCs and four top 10s.
5. Ariya Jutanugarn
Fourth in driving distance and second in putting – power and finesse.
4. Jessica Korda
Game has moved to another level; leads tour in scoring at 69.04.
3. Lexi Thompson
Good vibes in store as America’s best defends at Kingsmill.
2. Shanshan Feng
Don’t look for Feng in Williamsburg. Extended break from LPGA for former No. 1.
1. Inbee Park
Trio of top 3s to go along with victory in Phoenix means another POY might be in store. Gwk
