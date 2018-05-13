Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Happy Mother's Day! PGA Tour players thank moms, wives on special day

@TheSergioGarcia

Happy Mother's Day! PGA Tour players thank moms, wives on special day

Quick Shots

Happy Mother's Day! PGA Tour players thank moms, wives on special day

It is of course Mother’s Day this Sunday, and PGA Tour players certainly aren’t ignorant about how important their mothers have been.

It’s only the morning, but already several players have used social media to express gratitude toward their moms and/or their wives (the mother of their children).

Here’s a look at those dedications:

Happy Mother’s Day @kristydlangley. We love you! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Scott Langley (@scottlangleypga) on

On top of all this, the PGA Tour posted a cool video with players expressing Happy Mother’s Day wishes:

Happy Mother’s Day, indeed.

, , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home