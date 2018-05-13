Happy Mother's Day! PGA Tour players thank moms, wives on special day

It is of course Mother’s Day this Sunday, and PGA Tour players certainly aren’t ignorant about how important their mothers have been.
It’s only the morning, but already several players have used social media to express gratitude toward their moms and/or their wives (the mother of their children).
Here’s a look at those dedications:
As most know, my mom is there every step of the way and I’m very lucky for that. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, but especially to mine for being there thru the ups and down! Not many moms would want to spend their day watching their son play golf, but knowing you there’s not many places you’d rather be. Love you Mom! 💪🏽👩👦 @janibjustin
On top of all this, the PGA Tour posted a cool video with players expressing Happy Mother’s Day wishes:
Happy Mother’s Day, indeed.
