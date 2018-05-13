Happy Mother's Day! PGA Tour players thank moms, wives on special day

By: Kevin Casey | May 13, 2018 10:17 am

It is of course Mother’s Day this Sunday, and PGA Tour players certainly aren’t ignorant about how important their mothers have been.

It’s only the morning, but already several players have used social media to express gratitude toward their moms and/or their wives (the mother of their children).

Here’s a look at those dedications:

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing Moms in the world but specially to my wife @TheAngelaAkins, my Mom Consuelo, my sister @Margarciafdez and Angela’s Mom Pam!😘 pic.twitter.com/JkwrjL8jbQ — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) May 13, 2018

Happy Australian Mother’s Day to my mum and all the Aussie mothers down under! Hope you’re having a great day. I wouldn’t be here if not for my mum. #grateful pic.twitter.com/g9w78qF6TX — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) May 12, 2018

Feliz Día de las Madres a todas las hermosas madres del mundo, en especial a mi bella madre y a mi hermosa esposa. Las Amo. Happy Mother’s day to all the wonderful moms in the world, especially to my pretty mom and my gorgeous wife. I love you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ats4vAzAB1 — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to my moms and all the moms in the world! Hear what I said about my mom in Chinese. #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/U0onLK22pD — C.T. Pan (@ctpangolf) May 13, 2018

She's the rock in our family. She keeps our ship moving no matter where I am. I can't imagine being able to do what I do without you by my side, Heather. Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/ypNPVDmjt7 — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) May 13, 2018

Happy First Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife,we love you so much! You are AMAZING ❤️ #MotherDay #love pic.twitter.com/qEOEeNpwTq — Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) May 13, 2018

On top of all this, the PGA Tour posted a cool video with players expressing Happy Mother’s Day wishes:

They inspire us.

They motivate us.

They comfort us.

They give us something to shoot for. Deserving of far more than just one day.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/LhD4Ae3Yxw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day, indeed.