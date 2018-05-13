Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 69 at the Players Championship

By: Kevin Casey | May 13, 2018 6:59 pm

Tiger Woods once again couldn’t close out strong on a potentially low round, but he produced no shortage of highlights.

Woods was 6 under in his first 12 holes Sunday at the Players Championship before a bogey and then a ghastly double after finding water at the 17th.

Still, it was a nice 3-under 69 that put Woods in line for a high finish after making the cut on the number. Here are full highlights from his eventful Sunday at the Players…

Tiger makes opening birdie Sunday at No. 3

Tiger makes it back-to-back with birdie at No. 4

Jordan to 4 feet, 3 inches.

Tiger to 4 feet, 2 inches. Got a feeling they'll be doing this all day.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/9voFpUuoHS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

Tiger goes three straight with birdie at No. 5

Tiger executes brilliant par save at No. 8

Tiger saves again, this time for birdie at No. 9 to go out in 4-under 32

Tough lie? No problem for Tiger. 🐦 He opens with a 4-under 32 @THEPLAYERSChamp.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/8MhQ0Oxi6a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

Tiger nearly makes thunderous eagle at No. 11

The eagle *just* slides by for Tiger. Another birdie and he's T3. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/hiTCOwIPzU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

Tiger birdies No. 12 to move 6 under for the day and into tie for second

Tiger hits monster drive but makes costly bogey at No. 14

354 yards! 💪 Tiger has 111 yards left at the 463-yard par-4 14th.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/WzolGXsCqO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

A costly bogey for Tiger. Now 6 back with 4 to play at #THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/mLJyE8HkAL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

Tiger finds water on way to deflating double bogey at No. 17