Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 69 at the Players Championship

By: Kevin Casey | May 13, 2018 6:59 pm
Tiger Woods once again couldn’t close out strong on a potentially low round, but he produced no shortage of highlights.
Woods was 6 under in his first 12 holes Sunday at the Players Championship before a bogey and then a ghastly double after finding water at the 17th.
Still, it was a nice 3-under 69 that put Woods in line for a high finish after making the cut on the number. Here are full highlights from his eventful Sunday at the Players…
Tiger makes opening birdie Sunday at No. 3
Tiger makes it back-to-back with birdie at No. 4
Tiger goes three straight with birdie at No. 5
Tiger executes brilliant par save at No. 8
Tiger saves again, this time for birdie at No. 9 to go out in 4-under 32
Tiger nearly makes thunderous eagle at No. 11
Tiger birdies No. 12 to move 6 under for the day and into tie for second
Tiger hits monster drive but makes costly bogey at No. 14
Tiger finds water on way to deflating double bogey at No. 17
