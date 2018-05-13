VIDEO: Jordan Spieth closes Players with ghastly quadruple bogey

It’s not just the island 17th at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass that can ruin rounds.

The 18th can do that just as well!

For evidence, we present Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old didn’t have a banner Sunday at the Players Championship, but a birdie at the 17th had pushed him to 2 under for the round. He was in line for a solid finish on a day where he didn’t have much magic.

That is until he faced that monstrous closing par 4.

Inexplicably, Spieth hooked his tee shot far, far into the water. He dropped for a penalty, hit his third into the fairway, came up short of the green with his fourth, chipped from there to 5 feet and three-putted for a horrifying quadruple-bogey 8.

Here is that carnage in full…

A quadruple bogey for Jordan Spieth. From T17 to T41 as he finishes #THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/uP4YFWO2Bi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

The only thing Spieth executed well seemed to be the casual ball flip into the water after finishing the hole.

This was a tough finish to watch, but it’s not like Spieth blew a shot at victory. And we know Spieth can deal with bad moments. There’s really no doubt a guy who rebounded from that nightmare quad to fumble away the 2016 Masters can deal with this difficult quad at Sawgrass.

Still, it’s never fun to drop from T-17 to T-41 in one hole – and to do it with Tiger Woods in your group.

As always, golf is hard.