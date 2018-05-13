NCAA Division I men's golf regional primer

This year marks the 10th season with the six-regional format in men’s golf. Five teams will advance out of each of the six regionals.

Is there an advantage to hosting a regional? A look at the teams that have hosted regionals and those teams success rates.

Teams that have hosted a regional are 28 of 38 (73.6 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded within the top 5 are 23 of 26 (88.5 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded outside the top 5 are 5 of 11 (45.4 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Last year marked just the second time a No. 1 seed has missed advancing out of regional play. Clemson missed in 2009 and last year Florida failed to qualify for the finals.

Below is a look at how the seeds have performed since the six-regional format:

No. 1 = 52/54

No. 2 = 44/54

No. 3 = 47/54

No. 4 = 35/54

No. 5 = 19/54

No. 6 = 25/54

No. 7 = 14/54

No. 8 = 10/54

No. 9 = 14/54

No. 10 = 5/54

No. 11 = 4/54

No. 12 = 1/54

No. 13 = 0/54

No. 14 = 0/54

NCAA Regional victories

12 – Oklahoma State (1989, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017)

7 – Arizona State (1991, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2016)

7 – Clemson (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)

6 – Arizona (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2006)

6 – Texas (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2015, 2016)

5 – Florida (1989, 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010)

5 – Georgia Tech (1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2014)

5 – UCLA (2003, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013)

4 – Alabama (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)

4 – Georgia (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016)

4 – Illinois (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

4 – Oklahoma, (1989, 1995, 2002, 2015)

5 – Stanford (1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017)

5 – UNLV (1990, 1994, 1997, 2005, 2017)

3 – Kent State (1993, 2001, 2010)

3 – New Mexico (1998, 2002, 2013)

3 – Wake Forest (2005, 2006, 2009)

3 – Washington (2002, 2010, 2012)

2 – Auburn (1990, 1997)

2 – California (2012, 2013)

2 – Purdue (2001, 2002)

3 – Southern California (2008, 2012, 2017)

1 – Arkansas (1991)

1 – Baylor (2017)

1 – LSU (2017)

1 – Charlotte (2015)

1 – Chattanooga (2012)

1 – Augusta State (2005)

1 – Duke (2011)

1 – East Tennessee State (2001)

1 – Houston (1998)

1 – Kentucky (2004)

1 – Liberty (2012)

1 – Michigan (2011)

1 – Minnesota (1999)

1 – NC State (1996)

1 – North Florida (2013)

1 – Oregon (2010)

1 – San Diego State (2011)

1 – South Carolina (2007)

1 – South Florida (2015)

1 – Texas Tech (2010)

1 – Texas A&M (1996)

1 – Tulsa (2007)

1 – UCF (2017)