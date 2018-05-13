NCAA Division I men's golf regional primer

This year marks the 10th season with the six-regional format in men’s golf. Five teams will advance out of each of the six regionals.
Is there an advantage to hosting a regional? A look at the teams that have hosted regionals and those teams success rates.
- Teams that have hosted a regional are 28 of 38 (73.6 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.
- Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded within the top 5 are 23 of 26 (88.5 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.
- Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded outside the top 5 are 5 of 11 (45.4 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.
Last year marked just the second time a No. 1 seed has missed advancing out of regional play. Clemson missed in 2009 and last year Florida failed to qualify for the finals.
Below is a look at how the seeds have performed since the six-regional format:
No. 1 = 52/54
No. 2 = 44/54
No. 3 = 47/54
No. 4 = 35/54
No. 5 = 19/54
No. 6 = 25/54
No. 7 = 14/54
No. 8 = 10/54
No. 9 = 14/54
No. 10 = 5/54
No. 11 = 4/54
No. 12 = 1/54
No. 13 = 0/54
No. 14 = 0/54
NCAA Regional victories
12 – Oklahoma State (1989, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017)
7 – Arizona State (1991, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2016)
7 – Clemson (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)
6 – Arizona (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2006)
6 – Texas (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2015, 2016)
5 – Florida (1989, 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010)
5 – Georgia Tech (1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2014)
5 – UCLA (2003, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013)
4 – Alabama (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)
4 – Georgia (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016)
4 – Illinois (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)
4 – Oklahoma, (1989, 1995, 2002, 2015)
5 – Stanford (1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017)
5 – UNLV (1990, 1994, 1997, 2005, 2017)
3 – Kent State (1993, 2001, 2010)
3 – New Mexico (1998, 2002, 2013)
3 – Wake Forest (2005, 2006, 2009)
3 – Washington (2002, 2010, 2012)
2 – Auburn (1990, 1997)
2 – California (2012, 2013)
2 – Purdue (2001, 2002)
3 – Southern California (2008, 2012, 2017)
1 – Arkansas (1991)
1 – Baylor (2017)
1 – LSU (2017)
1 – Charlotte (2015)
1 – Chattanooga (2012)
1 – Augusta State (2005)
1 – Duke (2011)
1 – East Tennessee State (2001)
1 – Houston (1998)
1 – Kentucky (2004)
1 – Liberty (2012)
1 – Michigan (2011)
1 – Minnesota (1999)
1 – NC State (1996)
1 – North Florida (2013)
1 – Oregon (2010)
1 – San Diego State (2011)
1 – South Carolina (2007)
1 – South Florida (2015)
1 – Texas Tech (2010)
1 – Texas A&M (1996)
1 – Tulsa (2007)
1 – UCF (2017)
