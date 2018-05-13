Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of May 14-20, 2018:

20. Tony Finau

Didn’t break 70 in any round and tied for 57th at The Players.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Contended early before 74-71 close left him T-23 at The Players.

18. Bryson DeChambeau

Entered debut at TPC Sawgrass with three top-4s in four starts before tying for 37th.

17. Brian Harman

Tour’s leader in top-10s shot 80 in Round 2 and beat just three players at TPC Sawgrass.

16. Henrik Stenson

A popular pick at The Players, but couldn’t get much going and settled for T-23 finish.

15. Alex Noren

Posted a T-17 and shot 10 under at The Players, but could’ve challenged Webb Simpson if not for a third-round 77.

14. Rickie Fowler

Lost a ball in a tree late Friday and ended up missing the cut by two shots. He’s missed three cuts this year.

13. Paul Casey

Withdrew from The Players on Wednesday with a back injury, but had just tied for fifth at Quail Hollow.

12. Rory McIlroy

Despite coming off three straight top-10s at The Players, he missed the cut by two shots.

11. Webb Simpson

Players win was his fifth top-10 of the year as he rose to 20th in Official World Golf Ranking.

10. Jordan Spieth

Closing quadruple bogey soured what would’ve been a solid finish at The Players. Instead, he tied for 41st.

9. Tiger Woods

A week after looking lost on the greens, Woods looked like he could win one of the season’s toughest events, climbing to T-2 Sunday before a double at 17 dropped him to T-11.

8. Bubba Watson

His frustrations at TPC Sawgrass continue with a T-57 finish and nothing better than 68 despite low scoring all week.

7. Jon Rahm

Finished T-63 at TPC Sawgrass as poor third-round showing at TPC Sawgrass (77) cost him.

6. Patrick Reed

Shot even par or better in all four rounds, yet exited Ponte Vedra Beach with only a T-41 finish.

5. Phil Mickelson

Earned more attention for his wardrobe than his play at TPC Sawgrass, as he missed the cut badly.

4. Justin Rose

Final-round 66 earned him a T-23 finish at The Players, just his fourth career top-25 at TPC Sawgrass.

3. Dustin Johnson

Shot 72 Sunday at TPC Sawgrass to drop to T-17 and lose his World No. 1 ranking.

2. Jason Day

Backed up his Wells Fargo victory with a T-5 showing at The Players.

1. Justin Thomas

Tied for 11th at The Players to pad his FedEx Cup lead and dethrone DJ as World No. 1. Gwk