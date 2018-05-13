Players live blog, final round: Webb Simpson looks to close out dominant win

Webb Simpson enters Sunday with a seven-shot lead at the Players Championship.

Does any player have a chance of catching the man so far in front? We’re not sure, but we’ll chronicle the final round at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course regardless.

Follow the progress of Simpson, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and more below with our Sunday live blog:

UPDATE No. 2 (3:12 p.m. ET): A lot would still need to happen, but a bit of intrigue here…

Webb Simpson three-putts the par-5 second for a disappointing par. He’s still 19 under. Danny Lee birdies to move within six. Tiger Woods has gone birdie-birdie-birdie and is now within eight.

UPDATE No. 1 (2:35 p.m. ET): The final group will be off soon. So far, low rounds have been out there. Brooks Koepka led that charge with a 9-under 63 that included an albatross! More on that below. He’s now T-3 at 11 under.