Pro golf schedule: May 14-20

By: Jason Lusk | May 13, 2018 4:00 pm

Here is the upcoming schedule for the pro golf circuits of note for the week of May 14-20, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: AT&T Byron Nelson

When: May 17-20

Where: Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas

LPGA

What: Kingsmill Championship

When: May 17-20

Where: Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, Va.

European Tour

What: Belgian Knockout

When: May 17-20

Where: Rinkven International, Antwerp, Belgium

PGA Tour Champions

What: Regions Tradition

When: May 17-20

Where: Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala.

Web.com Tour

What: BMW Charity Pro-Am

When: May 17-20

Where: Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.