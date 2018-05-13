Pro golf schedule: May 14-20

Here is the upcoming schedule for the pro golf circuits of note for the week of May 14-20, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: AT&T Byron Nelson
When: May 17-20
Where: Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
LPGA
What: Kingsmill Championship
When: May 17-20
Where: Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, Va.
European Tour
What: Belgian Knockout
When: May 17-20
Where: Rinkven International, Antwerp, Belgium
PGA Tour Champions
What: Regions Tradition
When: May 17-20
Where: Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala.
Web.com Tour
What: BMW Charity Pro-Am
When: May 17-20
Where: Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. Gwk
