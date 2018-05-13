Digital Edition
Web.com Tour: Stephan Jaeger misses Players, captures Knoxville Open

Jun 15, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills.

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Knoxville Open

WHERE: Fox Den CC, Knoxville, Tenn.

WINNER: Stephan Jaeger

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 16-under 268

BUZZ: While Jaeger has his PGA Tour card, his No. 161 standing in FedEx Cup points kept him out of the Players Championship this week. So Jaeger, who won twice on the Web.com Tour last year, decided to make his first start on the developmental tour this season. Jaeger lives about an hour from Fox Den and opted to commute between the course and his house each day. … Jaeger shot a pair of 7-under 64s on the weekend to finish three shots clear of runner-up Sungjae Im, who remained atop the tour’s money list. … Rookie Wyndham Clark finished third, his second consecutive top-3 finish and third finish in the top 4 this year. He is ninth in money this season. … Co-54-hole leaders Will Claxton and Daniel Summerhays each shot 73 to finish T-8, six shots behind Jaeger. Gwk

