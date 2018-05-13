Webb Simpson now grateful for anchoring ban

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Leading the field in strokes gained: putting, Webb Simpson’s Players Championship win culminated two years of experimentation and uncertainty about his putting future.

While Simpson’s view of the U.S. Golf Association and R&A-enacted ban on the anchoring stroke never affected him emotionally, he admitted to the “resolve” it took to take his focus off the rule makers.

“I disagreed with the decision,” Simpson said. “My stance was, unless a lot of top putters are doing it, it’s not really worth looking at. And I think probably why they took a hard look at it was Keegan (Bradley) wins the PGA, Adam Scott wins the Masters, I win the U.S. Open, and it started that conversation.”

With his Tim Clark- and Matt Kuchar-inspired approach, Simpson now believes had the ban never happened and he remained an anchorer, that a week like this one could not have happened.

“I’ve never putted this well in my life, and I think if I had stayed with the belly putter, I think I maybe averaged 35th to 60th every year in putting,” he said. “So very average. And this year I think I’m in the top 10.

“It’s funny how those things happen, but, you know, this is probably the first time I can say I’m glad they banned it, because I wouldn’t have ever probably swayed away from the belly putter.”