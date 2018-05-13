What Tiger Woods said Sunday at the Players Championship

Tiger Woods reached T-2 at one point Sunday at the Players Championship. But a double bogey at the par-3 17th denied him a top-10 finish as Woods ended up with a closing 3-under 69 to place T-11 at TPC Sawgrass.

Here’s what Woods had to say after his round:

You’ve put yourself in the mix here in this comeback a few times, but what’s it like and what’s your big takeaway to have done it at a tournament of this caliber?

“Well, I played really good today. I hit it so good. It was nice. I had control of it from tee to green; I made some putts; I felt good on basically every facet of the game, and it’s weird, not to really mishit a shot today and only shoot 3-under par is just weird, because I played much better than that. I think I got within four or five of the lead at one point, and if I would have played I think the last five holes maybe in 4-, 5-under par, I might have had a chance, and just didn’t do it.”

You birdie 12, get to 14 (under), you are four back. Did you know where you were then?

“Yeah, as I said, I think I was at one point within four of the lead, maybe five, but I figured I needed to shoot probably 10 for the day to have a chance, and I needed to get four more coming in. And I shot 8 at 15, I figured it was going to skip if it was blowing downwind, and it rips back off the green and made bogey there. Hit a good putt. Like at 16th the ball skips and I’m well past the hole, and then at 17 I got a puff that came back in my face. And that’s just the way it goes. I hit good shots all day long, I mean this is one of the — I hit the ball better today than I did yesterday, and I obviously didn’t end up with the score I needed to.”

Analyze the week. You grind to make the cut, play great on the weekend. This has really got to be a big positive.

“It really is. I didn’t play particularly well in the first couple days, but I turned it around this weekend and I got it rolling. I hit the ball well, I controlled it and I made some putts. I knew my putting was right around the corner, I knew I was close because I hit good putts that just didn’t go in. It was just a matter of time, and this weekend was it.”

To get in the position where you win a tournament, what do you think has to change? Does much have to change?

“No, if I would have got off to a better start this week, if I would have had the game I had this weekend the beginning of the week, I would have gave Webb a little bit of a run. But this week, the scoring was so low, I just didn’t do it the first two days. I didn’t take advantage of the conditions, it was warm, it wasn’t that hard, and most of the guys were going low and I just wasn’t.”

Big picture, eight tournaments in, what can you say about where you put yourself now a few times and actually the adrenaline and having these good rounds like you did here today?

“There’s no way I would have predicted I would be at this point the beginning of the year, the way I was just coming back and just trying to get a feel for it and then hopefully have a schedule. Didn’t know. But now I feel like I’ve got my playing feels and I’m playing tournament golf and I’ve got it — I’m not that far off from winning golf tournaments.”

What is your excitement level for the stretch coming up with Memorial, U.S. Open, majors?

“This summer is — there are some big events to be played, and one of my goals is to get into Akron, one last time, before we leave there. I’ve won there eight times and I would like to get there with one more chance. But I got to do some work between now and then, hopefully put together one good event.”