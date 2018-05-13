Winner's Bag: Webb Simpson, Players Championship

The gear Webb Simpson used to win the 2018 Players Championship:
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-5X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70TX shaft; Titleist 913Fd (18 degrees), with UST Mamiya Proforce VTS 8TX shaft
HYBRIDS: Titleist 913Hd (20 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105X Hybrid shaft; Titleist 915Hd (23.5 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54, 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
