Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Webb Simpson, Players Championship

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Webb Simpson, Players Championship

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Webb Simpson, Players Championship

The gear Webb Simpson used to win the 2018 Players Championship:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-5X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70TX shaft; Titleist 913Fd (18 degrees), with UST Mamiya Proforce VTS 8TX shaft

HYBRIDS: Titleist 913Hd (20 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105X Hybrid shaft; Titleist 915Hd (23.5 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54, 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home