Bryan Regional: Host Texas A&M jumps out to lead after Round 1

Here is a recap of the first round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas:

TEAM LEADER: Texas A&M (9-under 279)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M; Brandon Smith, Texas A&M; and Cooper Dossey, Baylor (4-under 68)

IN POSITION: 2. Baylor (282), 3. Clemson (283), 4. UCLA (288), 5. South Carolina (293)

CHASING: 6. Ole Miss (294), 7. Bradley (297), 8. Kentucky (298)

• • •

Advantage Aggies

After finishing seventh at the SEC Championship, Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said: “I’d like to think we’ve put our performance at the SEC Championship behind us.”

The Aggies appear to have done just that after an opening 9-under 279 gave the regional hosts an early three-shot lead at Traditions Club.

Junior Chandler Phillips, a three-time winner this season, birdied six of his first eight holes before finishing with a 4-under 68 to tie the first-round lead. Also tied atop the individual leaderboard is Phillips’ teammate Brandon Smith, who birdied three of his last five holes. No Aggie is worse than T-22 individually.

Texas A&M was third at the Aggie Invitational last month at Traditions, though Phillips tied for the individual title.

The Aggies have fallen just short at regionals in each of the last two seasons, missing out by one place and four shots last year, and losing to San Diego State in a playoff in 2016.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Baylor, the second seed, sits in second after shooting 6 under. Sophomore Cooper Dossey, who missed the first four events of the spring with a wrist injury, led the Bears with a 4-under 68. He shares the first-round lead. … Reigning U.S. Amateur champ Doc Redman shot 2-under 70 for Clemson, which is third at 5 under. Colby Patton also carded a 70 for the third-seeded Tigers. … UCLA, which didn’t finish above .500 a season ago, is fourth at even par thanks in large part to Cole Madey’s opening 69. … Keenan Huskey’s ace at No. 2 and Will Miles’ eagle at No. 15 were highlights for South Carolina, which is fifth at 5 over. … Braden Thornberry, the reigning NCAA individual champion and Haskins Award winner, is T-4 at 3 under and is carrying Ole Miss after Round 1. The Rebels didn’t have another player shoot better than 74 on Monday. Thornberry is searching for his fifth win of the season.