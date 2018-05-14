Columbus Regional: Oklahoma State leads as top 3 separate from field

Here is a recap of the first round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Oklahoma State (3-under 281)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Michael Feagles, Illinois (3-under 68)

IN POSITION: 2. UNLV (282), 3. Illinois (284), 4. Northwestern (292), 5. Penn State (293)

CHASING: 6. Texas Tech (297), 7. Wake Forest (299), T-8. Louisville (230), T-8. Jacksonville (230)

• • •

Terrific trio

Because two other No. 1 seeds, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, were hosting regionals this year, top overall seed Oklahoma State, a nine-time winner this season, had to travel to Columbus, Ohio, for its regional. But Cowboys head coach Alan Bratton was excited to head north.

The reason: He knew how difficult the Scarlet Course was and he knew it would separate the top teams more than an easier golf course.

After 18 holes, the Scarlet Course is already playing as expected. Oklahoma State leads No. 4 seed UNLV by a shot at 3 under while second-seeded Illinois is even par, eight shots ahead of fourth-place Northwestern. Even fifth-place Penn State, at 9 over, is four up on sixth-place Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State has four players in the top 8, including Kristoffer Ventura and freshmen Matt Wolff and Austin Eckroat, each of whom shot 1-under 70. Viktor Hovland, the team’s No. 1 player, didn’t count, but he still is T-18 at 2 over.

UNLV and Illinois also have three players apiece in the top 8. The Rebels have Garrick Higgo, Harry Hall and Shintaro Ban at 3 under, 2 under and 1 under, respectively. The Illini are led by individual leader Michael Feagles (68) while seniors Dylan Meyer and Nick Hardy each shot 71.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Penn State, the seventh seed, finished third at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate last month on the Scarlet Course. The Nittany Lions are trying to qualify for a second straight NCAA Championship after not making one since 2010. … Fredrik Nilehn, the Big 12 Player of the Year, returned from injury for third-seeded Texas Tech, but shot 7-over 78 as the Red Raiders posted 13 over in Round 1 and sit sixth. … No. 5 seed Wake Forest also struggled. The Demon Deacons, who lost top player Will Zalatoris to pro golf midseason, are 15 over and in seventh.