Sure, strength helps. But when it comes to hitting the ball farther, you should be starting with grip, posture and alignment. Gary Gilchrist, head of Swing-U instruction and the first teacher to have three pros ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings in the same year, breaks down these three ways to get more yardage off the tee before your swing even begins.

