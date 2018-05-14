Raleigh Regional: Doug Ghim helps fuel Texas' hot start

Here is a recap of the first round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C.:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Texas (13-under 271)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Doug Ghim, Texas, and Justin Burkhamer, Iona (7-under 64)

IN POSITION: 2. Georgia Tech (274), 3. North Carolina State (275), T-4. Arizona State (276), T-4. Santa Clara (276)

CHASING: 6. Augusta (278), T-7. Missouri (280), T-7. Liberty (280), T-7. Middle Tennessee State (280)

• • •

Hook ’em

Doug Ghim missed two of the Longhorns’ 10 events this season because of starts in the Walker Cup and Masters. However, the Texas senior is in the lineup and performing at the most important time.

Ghim, who is coming off a shared victory at the Big 12 Championship, is tied atop the individual leaderboard after a 7-under 64 to open play in Raleigh. Ghim made eight birdies in his round and shares the lead with Iona’s Justin Burkhamer. In his previous three seasons, Ghim has finished runner-up at regionals twice and never worse than T-7.

The third-seeded Longhorns are leading, as well, shooting 13 under in Round 1. Senior Scottie Scheffler, junior Steven Chervony and sophomore Spencer Soosman each shot 2-under 69 to also count for Texas.

Texas is trying to make the NCAA Championship for the 12th straight season. The last time the Longhorns have failed to qualify for the NCAA Championship was 2006.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Top-seeded Georgia Tech started slow as its five players combined to go 8 over on the first three holes. However, just six bogeys were made after that as the Yellow Jackets shot 10 under to sit in second after 18 holes. No player shot worse than 1 under on Monday. … Host North Carolina State, the No. 6 seed, is third after a 9-under opening round. ACC Player of the Year Stephen Franken paced the Wolfpack with a 6-under 65. That last time N.C. State made it to the NCAA Championship as a team was 2011, when the championship was played at Karsten Creek, this year’s host. … Santa Clara, the ninth seed, is making just its second NCAA regional appearance and first since 2006. The Broncos weren’t even led by four-time regional qualifier Hayden Shieh on Monday. Nos. 4 and 5 players, Jack Avrit and Zackary Kaneshiro, combined to shoot 9 under. Santa Clara is T-4 at 8 under, five shots back. … Second-seeded Cal shot even par and is in 11th place despite a 3-under 69 from Haskins Award contender Collin Morikawa.