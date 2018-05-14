Stockton Regional: 10th-seeded Iowa State jumps out to surprise lead

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Iowa State (10-under 278)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER(S): Daniel Sutton, Kansas; Brandon Wu, Stanford; *Ryan Han, UC Davis (5-under 67)

IN POSITION: 2. Kansas (281), 3. Alabama (282), 4. TCU (283), 5. Stanford (285)

CHASING: 6. Oregon (289), 7. Colorado (290), 7. UC Irvine (290), 9. Kennesaw State (292)

*Playing as individual

• • •

Cyclones warning

Well, not many saw that one coming.

The No. 10 seed, nearly 1,800 miles from home, rocketed out to an early three-shot lead at the NCAA Stockton Regional. Iowa State got a pair of rounds in the 60s and four sub-par rounds from its starters to fire out to a 10-under 278 and the early cushion.

While it’s a surprise, a closer look shows this first-round showing is not out of nowhere. The Cyclones have won two of their last four events, and their last tournament was a fourth at the Big 12 Championship.

Consider the tournament’s winner was defending national champion Oklahoma and one of the runner-up finishers, just three shots ahead of Iowa State, was top-ranked Oklahoma State. And the Cyclones beat two top-15 teams in Baylor and Texas Tech.

Now it makes more sense.

Denzel Ieremia led the way for Iowa State with an eagle and five birdies in a 4-under 68 that has him T-4. Sam Vincent posted a 3-under 69 and sits T-8. Frank Lindwall (T-13, 2 under) and Lachlan Barker (T-19, 1 under) were the other counting scores on the day.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: The team in second place is also a bit unexpected (well, unless you read this). Eighth-seeded Kansas fired a 7-under 281 to put itself in second with two rounds to go. … Oregon’s Norman Xiong, a Haskins Award contender, fired a 4-under 68 to keep the Ducks in view through 18 holes. Oregon is sixth and, at 1 over, four back of the current projected top-five cut. … Top-seeded LSU saw none of its starters better 71 and had to count a 75 and a 76. That puts the Tigers, surprisingly, in a tie for 10th at 5 over after the opening round. … Fourth-seeded USC also struggled in the opening round. The Trojans didn’t have a single player under par and find themselves 12th (second-to-last) at 7 over.