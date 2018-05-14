This letter helped Jordan Spieth get a 2010 Byron Nelson exemption at age 16

Eight years and three majors ago, Jordan Spieth was a 16-year-old amateur making his PGA Tour debut at the Byron Nelson.

Then a high school junior ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek/Titleist Junior Rankings, Spieth was in the field thanks to a letter he wrote to Byron Nelson Tournament Chairman George Conant on Jan. 11, 2010.

Spieth wrote that he had dreamed of playing in the event since he was 8-years-old thanks to a memorable interaction with Phil Mickelson near the green at No. 2. Spieth was already set to make his PGA Tour debut at the St. Jude Classic that June thanks to his AJGA Rolex Player of the Year honor, but described a lifelong dream to play his first Tour event at the Byron Nelson.

“As a Dallas native, I have always dreamed of playing in this event ever since my dad took me when I was (eight),” Spieth wrote. “I can remember Phil Mickelson hitting a ball right at us on (No. 2) just left of the green. The ball landed about 10 feet in front of us in the left rough. Phil approached us and asked me if the ball he spotted was his. I told him yes and he pitched it right next to the cup for an easy tap in save. Phil turned and smiled at us and said “thanks for being so still.” That was the closest I’d ever been to see a PGA Tour pro hit a shot, and it has stuck with me ever since. Now I want to create similar memories for other kids who may one day love the game like I do.”

Spieth also listed past accomplishments and detailed career goals in the letter, which ultimately helped him receive the event’s first amateur exemption in 16 years. Spieth returned the favor with a T-16 finish and at one point got within three shots of the lead on the back nine Sunday.

Check out the full letter from Spieth, who is in the field for Byron Nelson this week at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.