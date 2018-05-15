Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis stars and stripes

Just in time for Memorial Day, Callaway announced it is making a Stars and Stripes Truvis-edition Chrome Soft golf ball available for $44.99 per dozen at select retailers.

Like the standard Chrome Soft, the Stars and Stripes Truvis is a four-piece ball that features a soft inner core and an outer core that has been infused with an extremely strong material called Graphene. Adding Graphene to the outer core enables Callaway to make the inner core larger and the outer core much thinner without creating durability issues.

For enhanced greenside spin, Callaway designed this season’s Chrome Soft with its softest urethane cover. With an overall compression of about 75, golfers should also experience soft feel.

The patriotic design of the Stars and Stripes Truvis is designed to make it easier to see and focus on the ball, Callaway said.