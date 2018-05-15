Columbus Regional: Oklahoma State's Matt Wolff in position for 1st victory

Here’s a recap of the second round of the NCAA Division men’s golf regional at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio:

TEAM LEADER: Oklahoma State (9-under 559)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Matt Wolff, Oklahoma State; Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State; Nick Hardy, Illinois; Michael Feagles, Illinois (3-under 139)

IN POSITION: 2. Illinois (562), 3. UNLV (575), 4. Northwestern (583), 5. Texas Tech (585)

CHASING: 6. Penn State (588), 7. Wake Forest (595)

Frosh fueling Cowboys

The Phil Mickelson Award is given annually to the nation’s top freshman. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff is considered a clear favorite for the honor. He can all but lock it up with a win this week in Columbus.

Wolff is ranked sixth in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. (The next closest freshmen are Florida State’s John Pak at 33 and Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno at 34.) The Agoura Hills, Calif., native has five top-5 finishes this season, including at last month’s Big 12 Championship. He just hasn’t won yet.

That could change at the Scarlet Course, where Wolff is tied for the individual lead at 3 under after a 2-under 69 on Tuesday. Also sharing the top spot are Illinois teammates Nick Hardy and Michael Feagles, and Wolff’s teammate Zach Bauchou.

On the Golf Chanel series “Driven,” which looks into the Cowboys’ season, Wolff talked about how Bauchou was his “idol.” Then Wolff beat Bauchou in the spring opener in Hawaii.

“I may have to get a new idol,” Wolff joked.

All joking aside, this Cowboys team in really good. Winner of eight events this season, Oklahoma State can add a ninth Wednesday. The Cowboys lead as a team at 9 under, three clear of Illinois but also 29 shots ahead of sixth-place Penn State. That means that the top-seeded Cowboys are in great shape to return home for the NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek.

SHORT SHOTS: While Oklahoma State and Illinois are well ahead, UNLV is third at 7 over, 13 up on Penn State, which is sixth. … Hurly Long fired another 71 as Texas Tech climbed a spot to fifth, three ahead of Penn State. … Tennessee subbed out Jake Meenhorst after a first-round 82. His replacement Chase Roswall started bogey-quad and ended up carding an 80 in Round 2.