Doug Ford dies at 95, was oldest surviving Masters champion

Doug Ford was remembered as a “true pioneer” of golf and the PGA Tour Tuesday.

Ford was the oldest surviving Masters champion and PGA player of the year before he died Monday night at age 95. No cause of death was made available. His death was announced by the PGA Tour Tuesday.

The PGA Tour lost another family member this week. 95 years young, Doug Ford ,was a true pioneer in our sport and tour. A huge part of the creation of the tour as we know it today,as well as the Champions tour. 1955 PGA and 1957 Masters, 19 tour titles, 2011 HOF . Thank you Doug — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) May 15, 2018

Ford was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. He won the 1955 PGA Championship and then two years later won the Masters when he shot 66 in the final round to rally from a three-shot deficit to Sam Snead.

Ford was the PGA Player of the Year that season. He collected the first of his 19 tour victories in 1952, and his last win was in 1963.

He played on the Senior Tour when it began in 1980, and he twice won a division for older players at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)