The Forecaddie: Steve Williams back caddying on PGA Tour

The Forecaddie was strolling around Trinity Forest taking in the unsual design when, lo and behold, there was the familiar bag-toting gait of Steve Williams. Williams was carrying the bag of Aaron Baddeley, who is currently 117th in FedExCup points and finished T-10 at the Shriner’s Hospitals For Children Open.

The legendary caddie to Ray Floyd, Greg Norman and Tiger Woods was looking fit but decidedly like he hasn’t been out in the sun much. That Williams resurfaced wasn’t a huge surprise given that he recently told podcasters Rod Morri and Bruce Young this would be his last year as a looper.

Last seen carrying Danielle Kang’s bag in September’s New Zealand Women’s Open, Williams has ruled out returning as Adam Scott’s caddie and has said he’d be picking up a few loops before figuring out his career path.