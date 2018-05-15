Jordan Spieth uncertain how sports gambling will affect golf

DALLAS — A day after the Supreme Court opened the door to legalized sports betting, Jordan Spieth called it a “significant day in sport,” but could not conclude what it will mean for golf.

“Now that you’ve made it legal and more open, it’s kind of a personal decision I guess,” Spieth said, choosing his words carefully.

He did hint that gambling being seen as a vice will relieve some guilt for golfers.

“I made a hundred bucks off Harold Varner other day on a basketball game, a friendly — I don’t know,” Spieth said.

Like many players here at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth seemed uncertain of what the impact will be.

“I know the PGA Tour has stepped in and there are stricter policies for us and our teams regarding releasing information and obviously we can’t gamble ourselves on our sport, whether it’s passed or not,” Spieth said.