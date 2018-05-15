Jordan Spieth: When it gets hot, lay off the sauce

DALLAS — With extreme heat forecast for the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, hometown hero Jordan Spieth was asked what he does to prepare and maintain focus.

“Layoff the sauce every night, no alcohol,” Spieth said. “It makes a difference if you have two beers on a Tuesday, it really does.”

Also, no red meat for this Texas Longhorn.

“Stay away from big steaks. These are the kind of stuff you start to learn once you kind of feel sluggish,” he said. “I’m 24 and still kind of feel a difference here and there.”

Thursday’s forecasted high is 94 degrees, with 97, 96 and 93 predicted for the other tournament days.

Spieth is bullish on his prospects as he begins back-to-back hometown events.

“I feel like good things are coming,” he said. “I’ve stayed the course. Had a lot of patience recently. Everything is starting to fall in place.”

Despite Sunday’s putting debacle at the 18th hole of the Players Championship, Spieth feels the worst of his putting woes are behind him.

“Everyone goes through kind of peaks and valleys with different parts of their game,” he said. “I got a little off in setup in alignment with short-game shots and putting. I’m really starting to progress nicely, starting to see my lines better. Whether putts have gone in or not I’ve had better strokes.”