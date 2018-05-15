Bryan Regional: With Braden Thornberry leading way, Ole Miss moves into top 5

Here’s a recap of the second round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Texas A&M (18-under 558)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER(S): Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M; Brandon Smith, Texas A&M (8-under 136)

IN POSITION: 2. Clemson (559), 3. Baylor (570), 4. UCLA (576), 5. Ole Miss (579)

CHASING: 6. South Carolina (587), 7. Kentucky (589)

• • •

Thornberry keeps up Rebels’ hopes

Claiming the reigning Haskins Award winner has its benefits. Braden Thornberry has continued to impress after his award-winning 2016-17 campaign and is coming up clutch at regionals.

Thornberry fired a 4-under 68 on Tuesday to move into a tie for third at 7 under and just one off the lead. His efforts have pushed the Rebels into fifth at 3 over. As it stands, Ole Miss would earn the last spot from this regional to the NCAA Championship. Even better for the Rebels, they hold an eight-shot advantage on that precious spot over the nearest challenger (South Carolina).

While Thornberry has led the charge, other Rebels players stepped up as well. Beau Briggs fired a second-round 69 to jump to a tie for 14th at Even par. Josh Seiple (T-32, 3 over) came in with a steady 73 while Cecil Wegener (T-55, 7 over) and Kerry Sweeney (T-64, 10 over) posted 75s to prevent any high rounds Tuesday from Ole Miss. That performance moved the Rebels from sixth (one back of South Carolina) to fifth (eight ahead) by day’s end.

No position is safe at regionals, but the Rebels boast an enviable cushion for that final spot.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Texas A&M continues to hold serve as host. A year after failing to advance through regionals as a No. 3 seed, the top-seeded Aggies lead by one with 18 to play at home. (And the two co-leaders individually are Aggies.) This could be a wire-to-wire win, but at the very least Texas A&M shouldn’t be sweating Wednesday. … Clemson (the No. 3 seed) fired the day’s best round, a 12-under 276, and jumped second-seeded Baylor to move into second. … The only top-5 seed projected to not advance is No. 4 Kentucky. The Wildcats are seventh at 13 over.