Norman Regional: Pepperdine rockets near top with scorching round

Here’s a recap of the second round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Oklahoma (9-under 567)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Blaine Hale, Oklahoma (8-under 136)

IN POSITION: 2. Pepperdine (569), 3. North Florida (571), 4. Auburn (573), 4. BYU (573)

CHASING: 6. Florida State (577), 7. Virginia (578)

• • •

Riding the hot Wave(s)

More was certainly expected of sixth-seeded Pepperdine than sitting in ninth place through 18 holes. Well, did the Waves ever stomp down that early disappointment Tuesday.

Pepperdine fired the day’s best round by four shots with a 14-under 274 to rocket into solo second at 7 under. The host and top-seeded Sooners remain in front at 9 under, but they have company for the regional title now with the Waves lurking.

It was a birdie barrage for the No. 6 seed on Tuesday, as three Waves starters had seven apiece. Overall, the quintet combined for 27 birdies on the round.

Joshua McCarthy led the way with a bogey-free 7-under 65 to jump to a tie for third at 7 under. Sahith Theegala also moved into a tie for third with a nearly identical scorecard, posting seven birdies and one bogey for a 66. Clay Feagler (T-19, Even par) and R.J. Manke (T-53, 6 over) fired rounds of 71 and 72, respectively.

Heck, Roy Cootes, the non-counting score on the day with 74, was one of the Waves players with seven birdies. A triple, two doubles and two bogeys blunted those birdies (Cootes is T-49 at 5 over).

A return trip to the NCAA Championship that seemed so elusive for the Waves on Monday is so tantalizingly close a day later.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: The challengers can do what they want, but the Sooners are taking no prisoners on their home course. Oklahoma is in position for a wire-to-wire win as well as sweeping team and individual titles. Blaine Hale leads the individual race by one at 8 under. … Seventh-seeded BYU posts a 10-under 278 to move up five spots to a tie for fourth at 3 under. What happens if the Cougars do advance as projected? Remember, the women’s team made the NCAA Championship two years ago, and with BYU having a strict policy of no competition on Sunday, that meant an altering of the Cougars’ schedule from the rest of the field at NCAAs. BYU still has to advance through, but something to keep in mind if the team does. … Florida State, the No. 4 seed, came through with a solid 4-under 284. But the Seminoles still find themselves in sixth place. They are four back of the projected cut. … Third-seeded Arkansas had a miserable Tuesday. The Razorbacks plummeted from second to 10th with a 5-over 293. Only three teams posted worse rounds on Tuesday. Arkansas is eight shots back of the projected cut.