Stockton Regional: Alabama moves into share of lead

Here’s a recap of the second round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif.:

TEAM LEADER(S): Alabama, Iowa State (14-under 562)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Brandon Wu, Stanford (10-under 134)

IN POSITION: 3. Kansas (563), 4. Stanford (568), 5. TCU (569)

CHASING: 6. Oregon, Colorado (572), 8. LSU, North Carolina-Greensboro (576)

Rolling Tide

This regional remains a bit topsy-turvy, but one elite team Tuesday rose to top billing.

Alabama, the No. 2 seed, fired the day’s best round with an 8-under 280 to jump from third to a share of first at 14 under. The Crimson Tide’s Tuesday success can be attributed to steady play from four starters, but Wilson Furr should take the lion’s share of credit for the rise.

The freshman birdied six of seven holes on the back nine to sit 9 under for his round with one to play. A closing bogey ruined a perfect card, but his 8-under 64 was something to behold and a score that ensured Alabama was on top rather than sweating around the cutline. Furr, a highly touted recruit, struggled this fall and rarely made the Crimson Tide’s lineup. But he found his old self again thanks to some key changes heading into the spring.

It looks like those have paid off, and Alabama must be happy about that. Furr is T-4 overall at 7 under, while Jonathan Hardee (T-14, 3 under), Davis Riley (T-18, 2 under) and Davis Shore (T-21, 1 under) are all in the top 25 as well.

SHORT SHOTS: Iowa State, the No. 10 seed, continues to impress. The first-round leaders have not dropped, as a 4-under 284 allowed the Cyclones to remain tied at the top. Denzel Ieremia is still pacing Iowa State as he sits solo third at 8 under. … Eighth-seeded Kansas is also still serving notice. At 13 under, the Jayhawks are solo third. That’s a one-spot drop from Monday, but Kansas is still well in position to advance. … Oregon is still hanging on to a chance to advance. The Ducks are tied for sixth at 4 under and Haskins Award contender Norman Xiong is doing his best to help as he fired a 5-under 67 to sit solo second at 9 under. Still, Oregon is three back of the cut and needs to move forward on Wednesday. … Top-seeded LSU is in deep trouble. The Tigers moved up two spots Tuesday with a 5-under 283 but are T-8 and seven back of the cut with 18 to play. … Fourth-seeded USC remains in even worse shape. The Trojans also moved up two spots (4-under 284 on Day 2) but are 10th at 3 over. That leaves them needing to make up 10 shots Wednesday to make the NCAA Championship.