Packages can maximize value for fans at high-demand Ryder Cup in Paris

This post is sponsored by PrimeSport.

Who wants to go to Paris in September? After an exciting Mother’s Day weekend, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas lead the way for American golfers racing to clinch one of the four captain selections and one of the eight automatic bids to compete in the Ryder Cup, hosted at Le Golf National in France. But big names still lurk.

If the United States hopes to be the country raising the iconic Ryder Cup trophy at the end of September, the players cannot be the only ones representing their nation in Paris. The Europeans, who have won the last five Cups in Europe, have home course advantage and American fans will have to play a huge part in cheering their squad to victory.

The Ryder Cup is only a biennial event and tickets are difficult to come by. It is essential to acquire an official, verified ticket from the PGA of America that guarantees your admission.

Imagine traveling all the way to Paris only to find out you had been scammed by a fraudulent ticket vendor. It happens more often than you’d think. Hundreds of fans experienced this just last year at a U2 concert in Ireland and a Foo Fighters concert in London when they purchased tickets from unofficial secondary sites. How can fans find peace of mind and be sure their tickets are real?

As the official Travel Package Provider of the PGA of America, PRIMESPORT provides verified tickets that match the ticket-holder’s name to their entry pass. They also make it easy for gifting and transferring due to unforeseen circumstances.

Furthermore, PRIMESPORT bundles trips to the 2018 Ryder Cup with multiple hotel choices, daily grounds tickets and course transportation. They offer upgrades that include tours of Paris, golf outings and river cruises. PRIMESPORT is truly a one-stop shop to take the risk out of purchasing, take the hassle out of planning and provide a unique experience the City of Lights.

A FIRST FOR FRANCE

The Ryder Cup dates back to 1927, but up until 1977, the event was only contested between the United States and Great Britain. In fact, it wasn’t until 1997 that Europe hosted outside of the United Kingdom, when Spain took center stage. Ireland and Wales have also been added to the list of European hosts in recent years, but this will be the first time the Ryder Cup takes place in France.

As for home-country hopefuls making the tournament, Alexander Levy is the top French golfer currently in the European Ryder Cup standings and is joined by Victor Dubuisson in the top 25.

BUCKET LIST

Visiting Paris is a dream for many. Attending the Ryder Cup is near the top of every golf fan’s bucket list. In September 2018, the two experiences can collide.

A prescribed route: go to the Ryder Cup, play three rounds of your own and explore Bordeaux or visit Normandy as part of a 10-night stay. It’s worth maximizing a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. With countless things to do in Paris, Ryder Cup fans can likely cross multiple items off their list, but official tickets are going fast so getting in early is essential.