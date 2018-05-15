Wife of PGA Tour pro Lucas Glover arrested on domestic violence charge in Florida

Krista Glover, wife of PGA Tour pro Lucas Glover, was arrested in Ponte Vedra, Fla., during the Players Championship for domestic violence and resisting arrest, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Krista Glover, 36, “forcefully attacked” and injured Lucas Glover inside a rented home in Ponte Vedra Saturday night, a police report obtained by the Daily Mail says. Both Lucas Glover and his mother had visible injuries after she intervened to stop the altercation.

Glover called the “argument” a “private matter” on Twitter Tuesday:

Lucas, the report says, told deputies his wife gets violent every time he doesn’t play well in a major PGA tournament. The 2009 U.S. Open champion, Glover shot a 78 Saturday in the third round of the Players. He was listed as MDF and did not play in the final round Sunday.

Glover said his wife had been drinking during the day. She verbally abused Glover and peppered him with profane insults in front of their young children after his round on Saturday, the report says.

Given the visible injuries on Lucas Glover, his mother, and the verbal statements made, police said they had probable cause to make the arrest.

After deputies handcuffed Krista Glover, she became combative and tried to separate herself from the arresting deputy, the report says. She wrapped her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car, preventing the lower half of her body from getting into the vehicle.

Once Glover was in the car, the report says she “began screaming while forcefully kicking the rear driver’s side door … causing the door to visibly separate from the cell of the door frame.”

Both charges filed against Krista Glover are misdemeanors but carry up to a 1-year sentence if convicted. After spending the night in the St. Johns County Jail, she was released on $2,500 bond Sunday.