2018 Senior National Match Play - Registration open

The 2018 Senior National Match Play is set for Aug. 15-17, 2018 at the Dormie Club in North Carolina.

Designed by the renowned golf course architectural team of Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw, the Dormie Club opened in 2010 and is currently ranked at No. 3 in North Carolina on Golfweek’s 2018 Best State-by-State list of courses you can play.

The tournament will consist of three separate brackets, senior (age 55-64), super-senior (age 65-69) and legends (age 70+). Over the course of three days, players will be whittled to one senior national match-play champion in each division.

