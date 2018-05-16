Columbus Regional: Top-ranked Oklahoma State cruises to victory

Here’s a recap of the final round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM WINNER: Oklahoma State (8-under 844)

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: *Kyle Mueller, Michigan (5-under 208)

ALSO ADVANCING: 2. Illinois (852), 3. UNLV (867), 4. Northwestern (868), 5. Texas Tech (870)

INDIVIDUAL ADVANCING: *Kyle Mueller, Michigan (208)

*Played as individual

• • •

Cowboys cruise home

Frankly, it would’ve been a shock if Oklahoma State failed to reach the NCAA Championship. The Cowboys are the top-ranked team in the country and boast nationals on home turf with the action going down later this month at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

Predictably, the Cowboys were just fine and left no doubt.

Oklahoma State finished off a wire-to-wire triumph Wednesday, closing in 1-over 285 for an 8-under total and an eight-shot victory. This is the Cowboys’ ninth win this season and a nice reminder of this group’s dominance after finishing fourth and second in its previous two starts.

The charge in Columbus came from Cowboys players on both sides of the experience spectrum. Freshman Matt Wolff never shot above 71 on his way to a tie for second at 3 under. Zach Bauchou, a junior, did the same in matching Wolff’s total.

Every Oklahoma State player finished in the top 20 this week. Viktor Hovland (T-7, 1 under), Kristoffer Ventura (T-13, 2 over) and Austin Eckroat (19th, 5 over) rounded out the Cowboys’ scores in Columbus.

Oklahoma State’s triumph marks its 13th regional title in program history and third straight.

This is a team the bulk of whose season was a seven-event winning streak. And now the Cowboys are returning to Stillwater winners and with the No. 1 ranking. Top-ranked Oklahoma State didn’t get the job done at a home NCAA Championship in 2011.

The hope for this Cowboys team is this time will be different.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Northwestern passes through a year after a heartbreaker. The Wildcats lost in a playoff to Jacksonville for the final NCAA Championship spot out of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in 2017. There was no such drama this time. The No. 6 seed was comfortably in position to advance all Wednesday and did so by placing fourth at 16 over. This is Northwestern’s first nationals appearance under fourth-year head coach David Inglis. … Texas Tech avenges last year’s disastrous ninth-place showing as a No. 2 seed at the NCAA College Grove Regional. It wasn’t pristine, but the third-seeded Red Raiders advance by firing an 18-over 870 for the fifth and final spot into NCAAs from this site. … Wake Forest, the No. 5 seed, was the only top-5 seed not to advance out of Columbus. … A player competing as an individual advances as an individual to the NCAA Championship. Michigan’s Kyle Mueller accomplished that by closing in 5-under 66 to come from three behind to win this regional.