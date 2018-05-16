Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. Knows this course well. This tournament means a lot to him. Played well at TPC Sawgrass sans his 72nd hole. This is the week, boys.
- Also like: I loved Chesson Hadley this week before he withdrew, but I’ll go with Jimmy Walker, who was fourth at Valero and T-2 at Players, and Matt Kuchar, who I can see loving Trinity Forest by week’s end.
- Sleeper: Martin Laird. At No. 100 in the OWGR, he qualifies as a sleeper – but barely. He’s made six of last seven cuts, a run that includes three top-11s. He’s also putting it well (21st in SGP) and is top 15 in strokes gained: around-the-greens.
- DraftKings bargain: Andrew Putnam ($6,900). Love this play as he gains the majority of strokes approaching and around the greens. Plays well in wind, too. Also consider Dallas kid Will Zalatoris ($6,800) and Cameron Tringale ($6,700).
- Fade: Hideki Matsuyama. I have him ranked in the top 20 of my fantasy rankings, but he’s also the fourth highest priced guy in DraftKings. Not worth the steep price tag right now, but I do think he’ll get the iron game going and crack the top 20.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Charles Howell III. He’s been playing really well of late (T-21 or better in five of last six starts) and this cerebral player should thrive on this tactical layout.
- Also like: Matt Kuchar and Marc Leishman. You can’t really go wrong with Kuch, especially when he’s playing this consistently. While Leishman has been hit or miss, I just have a feeling this course will suit his precision.
- Sleeper: Talor Gooch. He’s been up and down of late, but the ups have been eye-catching. He was in 36-hole contention at Bay Hill and posted a T-13 at Quail Hollow. He’s missed two cuts in between those starts, but there’s a lot of upside here.
- DraftKings bargain: Hunter Mahan ($6,900). He’s shown some life of late, as he’s made cuts and finished in the top 45 in each of his last three starts. He’s also quite familiar with Trinity, considering he’s been a member there since its inception. That’s a huge leg up on the field this week.
- Fade: Sergio Garcia. His form has been quite poor of late. Pass.
Comments