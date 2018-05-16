Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Jordan Spieth. Knows this course well. This tournament means a lot to him. Played well at TPC Sawgrass sans his 72nd hole. This is the week, boys. Also like: I loved Chesson Hadley this week before he withdrew, but I’ll go with Jimmy Walker, who was fourth at Valero and T-2 at Players, and Matt Kuchar, who I can see loving Trinity Forest by week’s end.

Martin Laird. At No. 100 in the OWGR, he qualifies as a sleeper – but barely. He’s made six of last seven cuts, a run that includes three top-11s. He’s also putting it well (21st in SGP) and is top 15 in strokes gained: around-the-greens. DraftKings bargain: Andrew Putnam ($6,900). Love this play as he gains the majority of strokes approaching and around the greens. Plays well in wind, too. Also consider Dallas kid Will Zalatoris ($6,800) and Cameron Tringale ($6,700).

Andrew Putnam ($6,900). Love this play as he gains the majority of strokes approaching and around the greens. Plays well in wind, too. Also consider Dallas kid Will Zalatoris ($6,800) and Cameron Tringale ($6,700). Fade: Hideki Matsuyama. I have him ranked in the top 20 of my fantasy rankings, but he’s also the fourth highest priced guy in DraftKings. Not worth the steep price tag right now, but I do think he’ll get the iron game going and crack the top 20.

Kevin Casey