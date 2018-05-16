Norman Regional: Arkansas uses incredible late run to reach NCAAs

Here’s a recap of the final round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.:

TEAM WINNER: Oklahoma (14-under 850)

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Travis Trace, North Florida (11-under 205)

ALSO ADVANCING: 2. BYU (851), 2. North Florida (851), 4. Auburn (861), 4. Arkansas (861)

INDIVIDUAL ADVANCING: Joshua McCarthy, Pepperdine (210)

• • •

Razorbacks rocket late to Stillwater

It’s never over until it’s over.

Third-seeded Arkansas saw its season on life support entering the final round in 10th and eight off the top-five cut to advance. But the Razorbacks fired a closing 8-under 280, jumping six spots to a tie for fourth at 3 under for an incredible comeback to reach nationals.

William Buhl posted a near-flawless 5-under 67 for a clutch final round and Alvaro Ortiz overcame an opening double bogey (and another one later in his round) to fire a closing 3-under 69. The senior made an eagle and five birdies to counteract those pair of doubles. Ortiz led the way for the week with a tie for 12th at 2 under, while Buhl posted in a tie for 18th at 1 under. Tyson Reeder (T-33, 3 over) had a closing 71 and Mason Overstreet (T-39, 5 over) finished with a 73. Luis Garza (final-round 77) finished in a tie for 50th at 8 over.

It was an interesting week for the Razorbacks, who actually started strong with an opening 288. That put them in a tie for second before a Tuesday disaster dropped them to 10th. Kudos to a strong final round for an impressive comeback.

This will mark Arkansas’ 21st appearance in the NCAA Championship and allows Overstreet to come back to an event where he finished as a runner-up a year ago playing as an individual.

This also means the Razorbacks have produced a stunning comeback in back-to-back events. Arkansas was in 11th entering the final day of stroke play at the SEC Championship but jumped to a tie for fourth by round’s end (with the top-eight finishers in stroke play making match play at the event).

Arkansas will look to be more steady in Stillwater, but the key point here? The Razorbacks are indeed going to nationals.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Oklahoma sure played like the host No. 1 seed it was. The Sooners went wire-to-wire in capturing its fifth regional title in school history. The defending national champions are heating up at just the right time. Oklahoma will now enter enemy territory in Stillwater having won Big 12s and its regional site. Let the rivalry sizzle.. … BYU solidifies its spot into nationals with a day’s best 10-under 278 to finish in a tie for second. It’s the seventh-seeded Cougars’ second straight 278 and has them cruise to NCAAs after sitting T-9 through 18 holes at regionals. A reminder: BYU’s no-Sunday-play rule will affect its scheduling from the rest of the field at NCAAs. … Pepperdine goes from risers to those out of luck. A day after posting a day’s best 14-under 274 to rocket from T-9 to second, the sixth-seeded Waves close with a 7-over 295 to drop to eighth and miss out on nationals. The silver lining is Joshua McCarthy played well enough for the Waves to have an individual representing them at NCAAs.