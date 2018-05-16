The Forecaddie: T.J. Vogel says PGA Tour Monday qualifiers easier than Web.com Tour

Having qualified for his fifth PGA Tour event in his fifth consecutive Monday qualifier, T.J. Vogel’s feat warranted a visit to the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic interview room. The Forecaddie enjoyed hearing how the virtually status-less journeyman has cornered the market on qualifying, particularly living out of non-qualifying circuit friendly Los Angeles, where he and his girlfriend reside not too far from LAX.

Vogel got The Man Out Front’s attention when he suggested PGA Tour Monday qualifiers are easier to get through than Web.com Tour Mondays.

“It might even be easier to qualify for this Tour,” Vogel said.

Wait, what?

“Simply because the courses that the PGA Tour sets the qualifiers up, they’re more difficult and sometimes they’re not a full field whereas the Web, since there’s no pre-qualifier, you have two full fields for six spots each and the courses aren’t as tough,” he said.

Vogel said Web.com Tour qualifiers usually take scores in the 8-under range to make a playoff while he posted 6-under this week and won.

“I see that happening a lot,” he said. “So I’m like why wouldn’t I just try to go for the PGA ones where you can be rewarded for shooting a 5 or 6 or 7 and get in. Just made more sense. Then you get in, you can make real money on this Tour, you know.”

Vogel noted that his T-59 finish at Quail Hollow earned him $16,863.

“That’s like a 10th place finish on Web,” he said.