Tiger Woods commits to Memorial, Jack Nicklaus says he's 'on the verge' of winning

Tiger Woods will play in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, and he drew strong praise from host Jack Nicklaus ahead of the event.

The tournament announced Woods’ commitment Wednesday. It runs May 31-June 1 with Nicklaus serving as host on a course he designed. Woods has won the Memorial five times and will be making his ninth start of the season. It will almost certainly be his final tournament before the U.S. Open June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills.

Woods will be paired with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning for the Wednesday pro-am.

“I am pleased that the Memorial Tournament once again is drawing a wonderful field,” Nicklaus said in a release. “I have been so impressed with Tiger during his comeback, and as I said last weekend, I think he is on the verge of winning for the first time in several years. He’s been very close, and having won five times at Muirfield Village, I wouldn’t be surprised if he contended to win his sixth.”

Woods finished T-11 at the Players Championship last week after making the cut on the number. He shot 7-under 65 Saturday and 3-under 69 Sunday to charge up the leaderboard and finished with his lowest-scoring weekend since 2012.

It was the fourth top-12 finish of the year for Woods, who was T-12 at the Honda Classic, T-2 at the Valspar Championship and T-5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods has finished in the top 25 in five of his eight starts with just one missed cut, at the Genesis Open in February.

“This weekend was extremely positive,” Woods said after the Players. “I hit a lot of good shots and (I was) very excited to see some puts go in this weekend as well.”