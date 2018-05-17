Billy Horschel says wife Brittany is two years sober: 'It's been a long road'

Billy Horschel’s wife Brittany publicly shared her struggle with alcoholism one year ago after Billy won the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Brittany opened up about her road to recovery, detailing a strong support system that helped her through a “Very sad, scary and trying time.”

The Horschels appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss the issue and received an outpouring of public support and appreciation for their willingness to talk about the deeply personal matter.

This week, the defending Byron Nelson champion talked about his family’s progress since going public with the issue a year ago.

“The last two years (have) been the best of our entire relationship,” Horschel said. “My wife’s two years sober on Monday. It’s been a long road to get here and my wife still battles every day like everyone who deals with an addiction. It’s always going to be a disease, it’s always going to be something that they have to deal with every day to try and maintain their sobriety. But she’s got a great support staff at home, she’s got great friends. Our kids are doing great and, you know, the thing that we really want to get out of this is we’re able to help a lot of people and we’ve helped a lot of people.”

Brittany said she felt a ‘sense of duty’ to share her story in order to help others, and the reaction was beyond anything the couple could have imagined.

“I knew it was going to be a big deal,” Billy said. “But the people that reached out to her through social media, email, people that we run in the same circles with have contacted her, have contacted me, and we’ve been hopefully instrumental in helping them, you know, deal with the situation that they’re dealing with and get help.”

Horschel’s update provides a happy contrast with recent news of Lucas Glover’s wife’s arrest. Krista Glover was arrested and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest when she allegedly berated and attacked her husband after drinking during the day at the Players Championship.

The Horschel’s didn’t plan to share their story when they did, but Billy said the timing just worked out after he won the Byron Nelson a year ago.

“It was the right time for us to win because it gave us the right podium, the right platform to come out with our struggle, my wife’s struggle dealing with alcoholism,” Horschel said. “For me to win, she’s like ‘Hey, I’m ready to do this, I want to do this, this is something I need to do to continue my progression towards sobriety.’ That’s really the best thing that came out of me winning.”