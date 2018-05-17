Fomrer major-league pitcher Josh Beckett still has plenty of game – on the golf course.

The MVP of the 2003 World Series and 2007 American League Championship Series, Beckett is participating this week in the Web.com Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am near Greenville, S.C.

Playing as an amateur, Beckett went deep with this drive on No. 15 at The Cliffs Valley course.

"Uhuh." What a sweet, powerful swing from 2003 World Series MVP @JoshBeckett. pic.twitter.com/M5fwMFRFPl — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) May 17, 2018

Golf was often to intertwined into Beckett’s narrative during his days pitching for the Florida Marlins, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A co-conspirator in Boston’s infamous Chicken-And-Beer Gate scandal in 2011, Beckett delivered an infamously unapologetic defense after skipping a scheduled start during Boston’s disastrous 2012 season.

Despite a purported lat injury, Beckett still managed to play golf during his extended absence.

In his next start, Beckett was rocked, throwin only 2.1 innings, while giving up two homers and seven earned runs.

“I spend my off days the way I want to spend them,” Beckett said at the time.

“My off day is my off day. We get 18 off days a year. I think we deserve a little time to ourselves.”

And after throwing a no-hitter for the Dodgers in 2014, Beckett chose to talk about golf, instead of baseball.

Asked Beckett if he took special pride in being first pitcher to throw a no-hitter minus one rib. He preferred to talk about his golf game. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 25, 2014

Beckett: “I played Pine Valley 2 days ago. .. I wonder if I’m 1st guy to play No. 1 golf course in country then throw a no-hitter? Probably” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 25, 2014

In 2017, Beckett told Golf Channel in a podcast he was “smitten” with golf.

In the BMW Charity Pro-Am, each Web.com Tour golfer is paired with an amateur for the first three days of event. Thursday in Round 1, Beckett was paired with Thomas Looper.

The 10 lowest scoring pro-am teams and six lowest pro-celebrity teams will advance to the final round (low 65 pros and ties will make the cut in the official tournament).

Other notables in the pro-am field include Aaron Rodgers, actor Ron Perlman and Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame.