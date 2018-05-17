Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel: May 17, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry won the award last season after capturing the individual title at the NCAA Championship.

After winning the NCAA Stockton Regional, Oregon’s Norman Xiong moved back to No. 1 on the final watch list of the season. Voting is now open and will conclude after the NCAA Championship. Here is a look at the top 20 Haskins Award contenders, ranked in order:

• • •

1. Norman Xiong

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oregon

Oregon Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: Won, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; Won, Oregon Duck Invitational; Won, The Goodwin; T-1, Western Intercollegiate; T-1, Rod Myers Invitational; second, The Prestige at PGA West; T-6, East Lake Cup stroke play; 12th, Pac-12 Championship; T-22, Bandon Dunes Championship; T-25, Amer Ari Invitational; T-42, Trinity Forest Invitational

Won, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; Won, Oregon Duck Invitational; Won, The Goodwin; T-1, Western Intercollegiate; T-1, Rod Myers Invitational; second, The Prestige at PGA West; T-6, East Lake Cup stroke play; 12th, Pac-12 Championship; T-22, Bandon Dunes Championship; T-25, Amer Ari Invitational; T-42, Trinity Forest Invitational Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

2. Justin Suh

Year: Junior

Junior School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: Won, Pac-12 Championship; Won, Southern Highlands Collegiate; Won, Amer Ari Invitational; Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; fourth, Western Intercollegiate; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, NCAA Stockton Regional; T-65, The Goodwin

Won, Pac-12 Championship; Won, Southern Highlands Collegiate; Won, Amer Ari Invitational; Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; fourth, Western Intercollegiate; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, NCAA Stockton Regional; T-65, The Goodwin Next event: Season over

3. Doug Ghim

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: Won, NCAA Raleigh Regional; Won, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-1, Big 12 Championship; sixth, Valspar Collegiate; sixth, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-13, Amer Ari Invitational; T-18, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-40, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic

Won, NCAA Raleigh Regional; Won, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-1, Big 12 Championship; sixth, Valspar Collegiate; sixth, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-13, Amer Ari Invitational; T-18, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-40, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

4. Viktor Hovland

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: Won, Valspar Collegiate; second, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-3, Aggie Invitational; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-7, Big 12 Championship; T-7, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-12, Inverness Intercollegiate; T-23, Carmel Cup

Won, Valspar Collegiate; second, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-3, Aggie Invitational; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-7, Big 12 Championship; T-7, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-12, Inverness Intercollegiate; T-23, Carmel Cup Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

5. Collin Morikawa

Year: Junior

Junior School: California

California Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: Won, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-1, Western Intercollegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-5, The Goodwin; T-5, Ka’anapali Classic; seventh, Pac-12 Championship; ninth, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-10, NCAA Raleigh Regional; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, Arizona Intercollegiate

Won, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-1, Western Intercollegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-5, The Goodwin; T-5, Ka’anapali Classic; seventh, Pac-12 Championship; ninth, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-10, NCAA Raleigh Regional; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, Arizona Intercollegiate Next event: Season over

6. Chandler Phillips

Year: Junior

Junior School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: Won, NCAA Bryan Regional; Won, Badger Invitational; Won, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-1, Aggie Invitational; fifth, Louisiana Classics; T-6, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-7, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-10, SEC Championship; T-11, General Hackler Championship; T-13, Valspar Collegiate; T-15, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-28, Arizona Intercollegiate

Won, NCAA Bryan Regional; Won, Badger Invitational; Won, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-1, Aggie Invitational; fifth, Louisiana Classics; T-6, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-7, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-10, SEC Championship; T-11, General Hackler Championship; T-13, Valspar Collegiate; T-15, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-28, Arizona Intercollegiate Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

7. Braden Thornberry

Year: Junior

Junior School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: Won, Old Waverly Collegiate; Won, Hootie at Bulls Bay; Won, Shoal Creek Intercollegiate; Won, The Grove Intercollegiate; second, All-American Intercollegiate; T-3, Gary Koch Invitational; fourth, NCAA Bryan Regional; fifth, Marquette Invitational; 10th, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-12, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-32, Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational; T-36, SEC Championship

Won, Old Waverly Collegiate; Won, Hootie at Bulls Bay; Won, Shoal Creek Intercollegiate; Won, The Grove Intercollegiate; second, All-American Intercollegiate; T-3, Gary Koch Invitational; fourth, NCAA Bryan Regional; fifth, Marquette Invitational; 10th, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-12, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-32, Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational; T-36, SEC Championship Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

8. Matt Wolff

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; second, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-2, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; third, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-5, Big 12 Championship; T-9, Valspar Collegiate; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-15, Carmel Cup; T-19, Aggie Invitational; T-28, The Prestige at PGA West

second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; second, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-2, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; third, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-5, Big 12 Championship; T-9, Valspar Collegiate; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-15, Carmel Cup; T-19, Aggie Invitational; T-28, The Prestige at PGA West Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

9. Shintaro Ban

Year: Senior

Senior School: UNLV

UNLV Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: Won, Mountain West Championship; Won, National Invitational Tournament; T-1, ASU Thunderbird Invitational; T-1, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; second, Jackrabbit Invitational; third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-7, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-7, William H. Tucker Intercollegiate; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-13, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-17, Gene Miranda Falcon Invite; T-78, The Goodwin

Won, Mountain West Championship; Won, National Invitational Tournament; T-1, ASU Thunderbird Invitational; T-1, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; second, Jackrabbit Invitational; third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-7, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-7, William H. Tucker Intercollegiate; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-13, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-17, Gene Miranda Falcon Invite; T-78, The Goodwin Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

10. Theo Humphrey

Year: Senior

Senior School: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

7 Results: Won, Schenkel Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-7, SEC Championship; T-8, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; 11th, Rod Myers Invitational; T-11, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-18, Carmel Cup; T-32, NCAA Kissimmee Regional; 1-0-1 in East Lake Cup match play

Won, Schenkel Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-7, SEC Championship; T-8, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; 11th, Rod Myers Invitational; T-11, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-18, Carmel Cup; T-32, NCAA Kissimmee Regional; 1-0-1 in East Lake Cup match play Next event: NCAA Championship, May 25-30

Next 10

Kyle Mueller, Michigan

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State

Stephen Franken, North Carolina State

Garrett May, Baylor

Nick Hardy, Illinois

Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech

Andy Zhang, Florida

John Pak, Florida State

George Cunningham, Arizona

Lee Hodges, Alabama

JUST MISSED: Luis Gagne, LSU; Brad Dalke, Oklahoma; Will Gordon, Vanderbilt; Brandon Wu, Stanford; Hayden Buckley, Missouri