Live blog: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, played for the first time at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: We knew the setup at Trinity Forest was going to be a bit conservative given that this is its first year hosting the event and the Tour has long-term plans in mind for this unique Texas track. That’s certainly proved to be the case early in Round 1, with a host of 65s already in the clubhouse. Sam Saunders, Aaron Wise and Keith Mitchell are in at 6-under 65. Mexico’s Abraham Ancer was at 7 under but just made bogey at 17 to fall back to 6 under. Jordan Spieth is set to tee off in 30 minutes. Stay tuned.

