Lucas Glover in police call: 'My wife has gone crazy'

Lucas Glover told police “my wife has gone crazy” during a series of phone calls made prior to the arrest of his wife, according call recordings released by police.

An initial 911 call made from the rented house being used by Lucas Glover, his wife, their children and his mother-in-law Saturday night was dialed by Krista Glover. In it, she told the 911 operator: “I’ve been attacked by my mother-in-law. … She’s in tears, she’s locked herself into the room, and she’s attacked us.”

The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office then called back the number and Lucas Glover answered.

“Yeah, hi, I think we got our lines crossed here. This is the husband, the sane one of the bunch,” Glover said in a calm voice on the audio.

“My wife has called you. … Now she’s trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all,” Glover added. ” … My wife has gone crazy.”

Krista Glover has pled not guilty to charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest stemming from the alleged incident. Both Lucas Glover and his mother in law had visible lacerations on their arms after the alleged attack, a police report said.

Krista Glover, who had been drinking during the day, berated her husband in front of their young children because of his poor play Saturday in the Players Championship, the police report said. She then later attacked her husband and his mother-in-law after Hershey Glover intervened to stop the altercation, police added. Lucas Glover shot a 78 in Round 3 at TPC Sawgrass, missed the second cutline and was declared MDF.

Krista Glover was released from jail Sunday after posting a $2,500 bond. Her pre-trail appearance is scheduled on June 22. Her attorney, Henry M. Coxe III, is a former president of the Florida Bar.

The 911 audio tapes were first published first by TMZ.