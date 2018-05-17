Marc Leishman takes Byron Nelson lead with career-low 61 in Round 1

Here is a recap of the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Thursday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas:

LEADING: Marc Leishman had it all going Thursday with a 10-under 61. He began the round with an eagle at the par-5 first and stayed hot throughout the bogey-free afternoon. In total, Leishman made two eagles and six birdies to shoot his career low on Tour, with four prior rounds of 62. Leishman missed the cut at the RBC Heritage following a ninth-place finish at the Masters and finished T-63 at the Players Championship. He hit every fairway on the day and played the par 5s in 5 under. Leishman has three career Tour wins, including two last year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the BMW Championship.

CHASING: J.J. Spaun and Jimmy Walker are T-2 and three shots back at 7 under. All three players atop the leaderboard went off in the afternoon wave, while a large group sits T-4 and four shots back. The group at 6 under includes Sam Saunders, Aaron Wise, Keith Mitchell, Abraham Ancer, Jonathan Byrd, Ethan Tracy and Peter Uihlein. Dallas native Jordan Spieth is T-56 after shooting 2-under 69 in Round 1.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jimmy Walker, who was faced with an extremely difficult lie for his approach on 18 and pulled off this beauty from 119 yards out.

QUOTABLE: “I didn’t even think about 59. Every other time I’ve been close I had thought about it, but today with the greens as penalizing as they are if you hit a bad shot, you have to be so on. I didn’t get ahead of myself, which was good, and 61, I’ll take that.” – Marc Leishman