NBA star Steph Curry in talks to host PGA Tour event, report says

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry loves to golf.

He loves the game so much that he is moving toward hosting his own PGA Tour event.

Representatives for Curry and PGA Tour officials are close to a deal that would allow the Octagon agency and Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals to a tournament to be played next fall, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Thursday.

One of Curry’s representatives at Octagon would not confirm that a deal was set but did say that talks had occurred.

“Besides family and basketball, philanthropy, investing, technology and golf are high up on his list,” Zecca told ESPN. “Culinary, community and the Bay Area are also priorities.”

A PGA Tour official also confirmed the discussions had taken place between the Tour and Curry’s representatives.

“There’s no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community,” PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal said. “We’re excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future.”

Curry played two rounds in a Web.com Tour event last August, shooting a pair of 74s before missing the cut.

“It was a dream come true, for sure,” Curry said at the time. “It’s two days of golf I’ll remember for a long time.”

Money raised from the tournament would go to Curry’s charity, the Curry Family Foundation.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently tied with Houston 1-1 in the Western Conference Finals.