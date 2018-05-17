NCAA Women's Championship expert picks: Who will make match play, win individual title?

On Friday, 24 teams will converge on Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., for the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top 9 individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.

Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Oklahoma – Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:

Lance Ringler

Alabama

Arkansas

UCLA

Duke

Stanford

Furman

Kent State

Washington

Individual champion: Kristen Gillman, Alabama

Beth Ann Nichols

Arkansas

Florida

UCLA

Stanford

Duke

Alabama

Kent State

Furman

Individual winner: Lauren Stephenson, Alabama

Brentley Romine

Arkansas

Alabama

Duke

UCLA

USC

Texas

Stanford

Kent State

Individual champion: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest

Kevin Casey

Arkansas

Alabama

Duke

UCLA

Stanford

Furman

USC

Florida

Individual champion: Leona Maguire, Duke