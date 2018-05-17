NCAA Women's Championship expert picks: Who will make match play, win individual title?

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
On Friday, 24 teams will converge on Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., for the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top 9 individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.

Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Oklahoma – Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:

Lance Ringler

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • UCLA
  • Duke
  • Stanford
  • Furman
  • Kent State
  • Washington

Individual champion: Kristen Gillman, Alabama

Beth Ann Nichols

  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • UCLA
  • Stanford
  • Duke
  • Alabama
  • Kent State
  • Furman

Individual winner: Lauren Stephenson, Alabama

Brentley Romine

  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Duke
  • UCLA
  • USC
  • Texas
  • Stanford
  • Kent State

Individual champion: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest

Kevin Casey

  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Duke
  • UCLA
  • Stanford
  • Furman
  • USC
  • Florida

Individual champion: Leona Maguire, Duke

