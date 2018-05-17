NCAA Women's Championship expert picks: Who will make match play, win individual title?

On Friday, 24 teams will converge on Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., for the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top 9 individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.
Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Oklahoma – Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:
Lance Ringler
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- UCLA
- Duke
- Stanford
- Furman
- Kent State
- Washington
Individual champion: Kristen Gillman, Alabama
Beth Ann Nichols
- Arkansas
- Florida
- UCLA
- Stanford
- Duke
- Alabama
- Kent State
- Furman
Individual winner: Lauren Stephenson, Alabama
Brentley Romine
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Duke
- UCLA
- USC
- Texas
- Stanford
- Kent State
Individual champion: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest
Kevin Casey
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Duke
- UCLA
- Stanford
- Furman
- USC
- Florida
Individual champion: Leona Maguire, Duke
