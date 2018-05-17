Two PGA Tour players gave President Trump a set of clubs last year

PGA Tour players Kevin Streelman and Bryson DeChambeau each gifted President Donald Trump a set of golf clubs in 2017, according to a financial disclosure report detailed in the Washington Examiner.

The clubs from Streelman and DeChambeau are the only two gifts Trump accepted throughout the year, according to the report.

Streelman’s clubs and bag were valued at $1,150 while DeChambeau’s clubs were valued at $750.

The obvious question is whether or not DeChambeau gave Trump a set of the single-length irons he uses on Tour, and if so whether or not Trump has actually tried to play them.

DeChambeau played with Trump in December of last year and posted about the round on Instagram.