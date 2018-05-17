USGA accepts 2,739 entries for 2018 U.S. Senior Open

A total of 2,738 golfers have been accepted to compete for 39th U.S. Senior Open Championship, which will run June 28-July 1, 2018 at The Broadmoor (East Course) in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Among the 75 exempt players are 11 past champions.

“The U.S. Senior Open is considered senior golf’s most coveted championship and there is once again great interest in competing for the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman said in a statement. “As The Broadmoor celebrates its centennial, the East Course will provide an ultimate test for the players and an outstanding venue for fans to witness the game’s greats.”

The U.S. Senior Open is open to professional golfers, and amateurs with a Handicap Index not exceeding 3.4 who are 50 years of age at the start of championship play.

Sectional qualifying will be played over 18 holes at 34 sites across the United States between May 21 and June 11. There are qualifying sites in 26 states. In addition, places in the 156-player field are reserved for eligible winners of official PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events in the weeks remaining before the 2018 U.S. Senior Open.

The USGA accepted entries from golfers in 48 states, including 106 from Colorado, and the District of Columbia, as well as 27 foreign countries. The record for entries was established in 2002, when 3,101 golfers applied to play.

2018 U.S. Senior Open Exempt Golfers

The list of the 75 golfers who are fully exempt into the 2018 U.S. Senior Open (as of May 16):

Michael Allen; Tom Kite; Stephen Ames; a-Sean Knapp; Billy Andrade; Bernhard Langer; Tommy Armour III; Tom Lehman; Magnus Atlevi; Davis Love III; Woody Austin; Jeff Maggert; Paul Broadhurst; Prayad Marksaeng; Olin Browne; Billy Mayfair; Brad Bryant; Scott McCarron; Mark Calcavecchia; a-Michael McCoy; Roger Chapman; Rocco Mediate; Fred Couples; Colin Montgomerie; John Cook; Gil Morgan; John Daly; Mark O’Meara; Glen Day; Scott Parel; Marco Dawson; Jesper Parnevik; Clark Dennis; a-Chris Patton; Scott Dunlap; Corey Pavin; Joe Durant; Tom Pernice Jr.; Bob Estes; Kenny Perry; Steve Flesch; Loren Roberts; Peter Fowler; Gene Sauers; Carlos Franco; a-Paul Simson; David Frost; West Short Jr.; Fred Funk; Vijay Singh; a-Robby Funk; Jeff Sluman; Doug Garwood; Jerry Smith; Philip Golding; Steve Stricker; Paul Goydos; Kevin Sutherland; Jay Haas; Esteban Toledo; Scott Hoch; David Toms; Hale Irwin; Kirk Triplett

Peter Jacobsen; Scott Verplank; Lee Janzen; Duffy Waldorf; Miguel Angel Jimenez; Tom Watson; Brandt Jobe; Chris Williams; Steve Jones; Tsuyoshi Yoneyama; Jerry Kelly