VIDEO: Jordan Spieth inexplicably misses 15-inch putt at Byron Nelson

There has been much concern about Jordan Spieth’s putting this season. One moment Friday had to have pushed Spieth fans closer to panic.

There are short putts missed, and then there was … well, this.

Spieth faced a 22-footer at Trinity Forest Golf Club’s par-4 15th during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson and saw that birdie effort roll 15 inches by the cup.

That’s harmless for a PGA Tour player, especially of Spieth’s caliber. Well, 99.9 percent of the time, that is.

As Spieth proved on this tap-in par putt, nothing is ever certain in golf…

It can happen to anyone. pic.twitter.com/PhiEoXg32w — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 18, 2018

Let’s take a deep breath here for a second.

Yes, that actually happened: Jordan Spieth, already a legendary putter at age 24, missed a 15-inch par putt in competition. This is a three-time major champion. Golf is a crazy game.

As we noted, Spieth has had some serious putting woes this season. Normally a wizard with the flatstick, the 24-year-old ranks 183rd on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: putting. Spieth is losing .412 strokes per round to the field on the greens in 2017-18.

Equally as alarming, especially in light of Friday’s miss, is that Spieth has serious woes from short range. He is ranked 184th on the PGA Tour this season in make percentage on putts inside 5 feet.

This is all certainly causing some alarm.

We give the man credit, though: He’s nothing if not resilient.

Remember, it was just last week that Spieth endured a ghastly closing quad at the Players Championship. Following his shocking flub Friday, which ended in bogey, Spieth came back with a brilliant birdie at the very next hole:

Spieth, who began his round at the 10th, has also since birdied Nos. 1 and 2 to move 2 under for the round and 4 under overall. He is 3 under in the five holes he has played since that tap-in miss.

As it stands, he’s well in position to make the cut.

A tough moment for Spieth on this day, but if you aren’t impressed with how he’s rebounded … you don’t truly understand how cruel this game can be.