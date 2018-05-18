Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, played for the first time at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

AT&T Byron Nelson Tracker

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home