Marc Leishman maintains lead in Round 2 of Byron Nelson

LEADING: Marc Leishman backed up his career-low 61 in Round 1 with a 5-under 66 in Round 2 to take a one-shot lead entering the weekend at 15 under. Leishman made his first and only bogey of the week thus far at the par-4 15th hole, his sixth hole of the round, and added six birdies. He shot 4-under 32 on his back nine with four birdies in five holes at No. 1-5. Leishman won twice last year and is looking for his fourth career PGA Tour win. Leishman went wire-to-wire to win the BMW Championship last fall and has a chance to repeat that feat at Trinity Forest Golf Club this week.

CHASING: Aaron Wise isn’t going anywhere. The 21-year-old Oregon product shot 8-under 63 Friday and is just one shot back at 14 under for the week. Wise finished T-2 his last time out at the Wells Fargo Championship and is a past NCAA individual champion and Web.com Tour winner. Brian Gay is alone in third at 13 under while Jimmy Walker, Kevin Na and Eric Axley are T-4 at 11 under. Gay, 46, is a three-time winner on Tour and most recently won the 2013 Humana Challenge. Axley, 44, won the Web.com Tour North Mississippi Classic in April for his first professional victory since 2006, when he scored his lone PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Chad Campbell is heading home for the weekend having missed the cut at 2 under, though he came oh-so-close to an ace at No. 17 that would have helped him make the cut at 3 under. Golf – it’s a game of inches.

QUOTABLE: “It was tough at Quail because I knew there were some big names up there and I never had been in that situation. Knowing that I’ve been there and played well, it gives me a ton of confidence going into tomorrow.” – Aaron Wise